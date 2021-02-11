ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Tops $25.44 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 84.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 200.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002335 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and $19.86 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00051597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00256199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00096906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00077057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083236 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060777 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.