Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on Z. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Shares of Z stock opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $171.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $1,207,068.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,742,139. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Optas LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

