Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.33.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.34 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.