Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,940 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SolarWinds by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SolarWinds by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWI opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,935,699 shares of company stock valued at $196,308,390. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

