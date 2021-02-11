Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuVasive by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuVasive by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

