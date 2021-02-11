Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parsons by 414.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 470,813 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth $15,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after buying an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth $10,916,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth $8,821,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.