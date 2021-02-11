Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $963,000 Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,626,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Wedbush lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $167.22 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.