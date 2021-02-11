Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,407 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $28,425,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 240,851 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.