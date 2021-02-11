Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 1,969.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,661 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,208. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $824.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.