Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce sales of $10.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $1.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $33.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $38.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.54 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 387,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,956. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

