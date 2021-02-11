Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.49.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 60,058,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,146,852. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,525,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

