-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

BE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 2,202,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 3.77.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.