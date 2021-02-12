$0.13 EPS Expected for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CEMIG’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEMIG will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEMIG.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIG. TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC raised their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:CIG opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMIG (CIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.