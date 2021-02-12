-$0.15 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.