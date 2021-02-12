-$0.15 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

