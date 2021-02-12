$0.26 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 56,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sapiens International by 283.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

