$0.28 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 500,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,843,100. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 2.24.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.