$0.46 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.