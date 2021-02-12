$0.46 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

