$0.48 EPS Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

FLIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 54,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,005. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $438.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

