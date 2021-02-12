-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

