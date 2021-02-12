$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 2,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

