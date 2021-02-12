$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $352.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,017,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,640,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 85.5% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $646.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. Vectrus has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $58.69.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

