$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.18. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CENT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 77,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

