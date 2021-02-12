$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.87, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

