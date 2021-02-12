10,159 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,006,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 171,540 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,292,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after buying an additional 210,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.95.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

