10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $192.50

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.50 and last traded at $182.00, with a volume of 11685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

