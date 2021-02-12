1,100 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

