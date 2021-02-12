1,111,134 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Leslie’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,286,000.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

LESL opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

