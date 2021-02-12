$115.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $115.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $117.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $491.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lannett by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,724. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

