13,551 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

BOOT stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

