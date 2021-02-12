138,318 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 91,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,677,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $898,119 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.