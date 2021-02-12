$143.86 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce sales of $143.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.02 million to $145.10 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $568.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.22 million to $569.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $589.46 million, with estimates ranging from $584.21 million to $597.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $222,489.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.47. 151,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,727. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

