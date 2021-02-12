$146.82 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce sales of $146.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000.

LESL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 6,385,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,053. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 62.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

