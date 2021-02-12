$154.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report sales of $154.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.70 million and the lowest is $151.60 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $166.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $610.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $635.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $619.65 million, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $642.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 211,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,912. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $43,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,984. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after buying an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.