16,268 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by WBI Investments

WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,039,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

