$173.83 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $173.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $144.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $681.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $716.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $695.65 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 273,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

