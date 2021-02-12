$18.00 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post $18.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.97 million and the highest is $18.04 million. ViewRay reported sales of $16.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $56.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.53 million to $56.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $66.32 million to $79.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViewRay.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $711.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ViewRay by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

