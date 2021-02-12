1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Achieves $22.09 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $46,183.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00089879 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00281793 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00020183 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

