$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $10.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after acquiring an additional 277,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $352.20 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

