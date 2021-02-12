$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $9.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $159.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $161.78.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

