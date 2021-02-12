225 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $19,047,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Shares of DRI opened at $128.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.