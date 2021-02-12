$250.37 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report $250.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.47 million to $251.96 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $257.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $956.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.34 million to $957.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

