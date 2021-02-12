2,825 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $739,689.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,408 shares of company stock worth $17,495,840. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.