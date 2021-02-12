2,843 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,843 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Best Buy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 300,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

