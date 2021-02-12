2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million.

2U stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,865. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

