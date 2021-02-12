30,162 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 528,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $23.77 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

