31,370 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

