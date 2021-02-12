32,003 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Enbridge makes up 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

