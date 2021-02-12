3,208 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08.

