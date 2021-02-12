$362.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $362.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.41 million and the lowest is $351.20 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $369.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

