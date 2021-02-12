$362.83 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $362.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.34 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $460.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

